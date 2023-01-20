Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $280,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Shares of MOH opened at $298.07 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

