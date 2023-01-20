Morgan Stanley Boosts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

