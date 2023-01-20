Morgan Stanley Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 137.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 258.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

