Morgan Stanley Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $26.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Yelp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of YELP opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,547 shares of company stock worth $6,416,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

