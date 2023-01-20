Morgan Stanley Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

LVS opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,486 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

