Morgan Stanley Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

USFD opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 907.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 728,664 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

