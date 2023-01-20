Morgan Stanley Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $31.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHWY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -797.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,182 shares of company stock worth $10,647,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

