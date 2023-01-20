Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,893,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at $78,893,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $41.87 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

