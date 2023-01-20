National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1,135.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after acquiring an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after acquiring an additional 739,202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

NNN stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

