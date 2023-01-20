New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,400 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $947.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -168.79%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Centerspace

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

