New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in SITE Centers by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

