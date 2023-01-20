New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

