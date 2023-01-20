New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

