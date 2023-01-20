New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $801,000 Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.29. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $228.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.39). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

