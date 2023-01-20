New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Monro had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $329.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

