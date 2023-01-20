New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 140,000 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 360.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.77%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

