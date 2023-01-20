New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,474 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUTH opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.83. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

