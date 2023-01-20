New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

AMKR stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $219,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,076 shares of company stock worth $6,440,362. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.