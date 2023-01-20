New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,079 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.8 %

TMST stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.65 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.