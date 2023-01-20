New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 151.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Guess’ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 206.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess' alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Stock Down 1.4 %

GES opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.