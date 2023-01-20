Northstar Group Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,362 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

