NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

