NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NRG opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

