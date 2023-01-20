Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 1.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $210.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.35.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.