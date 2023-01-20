PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $73,810.00.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

PDCE opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 519,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

