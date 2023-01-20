PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

PowerSchool Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

