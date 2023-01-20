PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

