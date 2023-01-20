PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PROG were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PROG by 18.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $19.13 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $957.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $625.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

