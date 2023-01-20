Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,042.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,180 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 876,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,920 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,881 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,604.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.