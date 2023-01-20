Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

