Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FTHI stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

