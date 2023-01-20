Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $128.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

