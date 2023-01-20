Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $42.31 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

