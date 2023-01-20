Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

