Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.