Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.