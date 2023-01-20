Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,523 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

