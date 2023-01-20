Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

