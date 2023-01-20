Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,143 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

