Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

