Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,299 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 452.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.84. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The company had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,274. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

