Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,934 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 113.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $44.73 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

