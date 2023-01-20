Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,071 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 4.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in DaVita by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

