Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

MAA stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.