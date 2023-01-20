REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

RGNX stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $981.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

