Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

REZI stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,652,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,444,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,888,000 after buying an additional 122,662 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after buying an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,276,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 242,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.