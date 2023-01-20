Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $386,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 646,644 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

