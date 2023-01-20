Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.59.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

