Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

