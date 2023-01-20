Robert W. Baird Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock worth $18,053,265. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

